Watch: Bord na Mona auctioning off tractors and equipment

Tractors and specialist equipment from Bord na Mona will go under the hammer on Saturday, May 14.
Wilsons auctuoneers are hosting the sale. Viewing is available in Co Offaly before the auction but bidding on the day will be online only.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.