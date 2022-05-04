Search

04 May 2022

WATCH: Exclusive premiere of new song by indie Laois rockers The Lost Messiahs

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 May 2022 12:33 PM

Highly acclaimed Laois indie band The Lost Messiahs are releasing a new single and video and you are first to view it here on the Leinster Express website.

The track entitled 'Searching in Mirrors' is taken from the Portlaoise band's new album entitled ‘Connected to the Real’ due for release in June. It was recorded in Golden Egg Studios in Laois, mastered in Sterling Studios, New York. 

The video was recorded at Portlaoise Train Station.

The band is confirmed to play two of the best festivals in Ireland this year that we are lucky enough to have on our doorsteps in Laois, Forest Fest and Electric Picnic. 

The Lost Messiahs are also booked to do an East Coast American  tour in November, that was rescheduled due to Covid, playing at prestigious venues in New York such as Mercury Lounge and the Bowery Electric.

Amazing Ukraine artist begins huge mural for Laois Tidy Towns group

The Lost Messiahs are : James O'Connor -Lead Vocal /Acoustic Guitar, Eamonn Duff - Bass /Backing Vocals, Martha Cummins - Drums / Backing Vocals, Azzy Fitzgerald - Vocals / Piano, Ollie Plunkett - Electric Guitar / Backing Vocals.  

The band have received excellent reviews including a piece in the Sunday Independent by Barry Egan.

'The Lost Messiahs have a distinct sound with echoes of Mercury Rev and The National’ he said.

Previous tracks have been played by Dave Fanning, Dan Hegarty and John Creedon, RTE; have been playlisted by Radio Nova and many regional stations; and selected as song of the week on Joe.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media