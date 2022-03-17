VIDEOS: Newbridge hosts army tanks, fire engines, martial artists and much more for St Patrick's Day Parade

Army trucks and tanks, vintage vehicles and the Fire Service delighted the huge crowds that turned out in force in Newbridge on Thursday for the 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade.
The Defence Forces from the Curragh took to the streets.
Youngsters were delighted to see the flashing fire engines from the local Fire Services.
The Leah Moran Stage School entertained onlookers with their energetic routines.
Newbridge Taekondo displayed their skills at the viewing stand.
Newbridge Volleyball Club held aloft flags from all corners of the world.
And well-known local entertainer Johnny Peters entertained the crowds with a few numbers.
VIDEOS: CIARÁN MATHER
SEE NEXT TUESDAY'S LEINSTER LEADER FOR MORE FROM THE PARADES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.