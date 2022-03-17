Search

18 Mar 2022

VIDEOS: Newbridge hosts army tanks, fire engines, martial artists and much more for St Patrick's Day Parade

WATCH: Kildare turns out for first parades in two years

Ciarán Mather

17 Mar 2022 11:33 PM

Army trucks and tanks, vintage vehicles and the Fire Service delighted the huge crowds that turned out in force in Newbridge on Thursday for the 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade.

PICS AND REPORT: First Newbridge, Co Kildare, St Patrick's Day parade in two years a huge success

Huge crowds turn out for St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge, Co Kildare

The Defence Forces from the Curragh took to the streets.

Youngsters were delighted to see the flashing fire engines from the local Fire Services.

The Leah Moran Stage School entertained onlookers with their energetic routines.

Newbridge Taekondo displayed their skills at the viewing stand.

Newbridge Volleyball Club held aloft flags from all corners of the world.

And well-known local entertainer Johnny Peters entertained the crowds with a few numbers.

