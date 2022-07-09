Search

09 Jul 2022

Get set for Fleadh 2022 Connacht on TG4

Sunday 10th July 9.30pm on TG4

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

09 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The Fleadh Cheoil is back! After two years, the world's largest festival of Irish music, song and dance returns to the place where it all began in 1951, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. For eight days the streets will be bustling with performers, music lovers and those competing at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Over the next four weeks our presenters, Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin will travel the highways and byways, taking viewers on a trip across the four provincial finals in Sligo, Laois, Limerick and Tyrone. Sunday 10th July we're in Sligo town for the Connacht Fleadh.

Performing on this show are Téada, The Unwanted, Rick Epping, Teresa O’ Grady and friends, Leonard Barry (piper) along with performances from newly crowned Connacht champions who will be making their way to Mullingar for the Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann at the beginning of August.

The coming weeks will feature Fleadh Cheoil from the other provinces and TG4 will be broadcasting live from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar on 5th , 6th  & 7th of August at 9.30pm each night.

