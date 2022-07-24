Video: Exclusive family home in Rooskey

This exclusive family home in a private Riverside Development at 7 Shannon Quay Rooskey has more to offer than most other detached homes on the market.
At over 2200 Sq. Ft on a large corner plot it has 4 double bedrooms, 2 with ensuites, 3 receptions and the most impressive open plan kitchen dining area linking to a large living room. Overlooking a large green are in a highly regarded development just 1km from the bridge in Rooskey, 21km from Carrick on Shannon and 12.8 km from Longford.
The N4 is just 750 meters from the estate. For those seeking a large, modern and well-appointed family home, this is a must see.
Viewing is by appointment only with REA Brady.
