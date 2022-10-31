Search

31 Oct 2022

Watch: Hundreds take on Cloone Haunted Trail 2022

Did you make it out alive?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Hundreds of souls made their way to Cloone last night(Sunday, October 30) to get their Halloween kicks on the popular Haunted Trail.

The clear, dry weather made for the perfect night as hundreds registered and sacrificed themselves, their families and their friends for the spooky delights of Bothar Na Naomh.

Patrons registered at Cloone Community Centre and began their frightful journey on a bus to the start of the trail. The scene was perfectly dark, lit only by candle light, bonfires and oil lamps. There was a headless horseman, witches, ghouls, werewolves, and plenty of screams as groups of people were tormented by people jumping out of ditches and from behind walls. There were chainsaws, rattling chains, howls and all sorts of noise to make your skin crawl. 

The annual fundraiser for Cloone GAA was a massive success, impeccably organised and ran with a large group of dedicated volunteers. Well done to all involved and congrats to everyone who made it out alive!

