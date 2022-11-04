Video: The Shed Distillery celebrates winning Gold for Ireland at top international awards

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has won the International Spirit Brand of the Year at the prestigious 2022 Wine Enthusiast Star Awards.

The Leitrim brand defied the odds, competing against some of the biggest spirit brands in the world and was the only Irish brand and one of just two European distilleries make the shortlist.

The Shed Distillery was also the only fully family-owned company in the running , competing against Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, Brown Foreman’s Woodford Reserve and Sazerac Buffalo Trace representing the USA and Moët Hennessy‘s Ardbeg representing Scotland The win was announced live on screen from the US on Thursday (November 3rd) to over 80 staff and local supporters gathered at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

The annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards are regarded as a global industry benchmark. Winners will be honoured at a Black-tie gala in January 2023 in San Francisco.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has become one of the great success stories of Irish business in recent years. Only launched in summer 2016, it is the first-ever brand from The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and in the course of just a few short years, it has become a remarkable global success.

Now selling in over 80 countries from London to New York, Sydney to Capetown, it is one of the fastest growing super-premium gin brands in the world.

With listings in prestigious venues including Disney, Cunard, Target in the US to Selfridges in the UK and listed in prestigious venues including the George V in Paris, Claridges London, The Four Seasons New York and Ashford Castle Estate in Mayo, Ireland.