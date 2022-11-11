Watch: Take on The Miner's Trail from Dowra to Drumshanbo

The Miner’s Way & Historical Trail is a network of walking paths that wind their way through the north-west plains of Ireland, connecting parts of Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo.
This video is focusing on Stage 10 & 11, covering the 15km from the Dowra - Drumshanbo, moving through Ballinaglera. This stage of the walk takes about 6hours to complete.The village of Dowra is the meeting point of three trails - The Miners Way & Historical Trail, the Leitrim Way, and the Cavan Way.
You can see more videos of the trail by searching youtube for The Miner's Trail.
