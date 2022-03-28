New festival announced for Leitrim this Summer

County Leitrim will welcome a new three day festival this Summer.
The impala South African Festival will run for three days from July 8 at Drumcoura City, Drumreilly.
The festival will include a Food Village, Arts & Crafts section and Wellness centre.
Community Games, bouncy castles, movies in the forest, bushcraft and carnival acts, with much, much more.
There is a line up of music, games and events for all the family and tickets are €54 for a weekend pass.
Visit https://impalasafestival.com/tickets/ for more information.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.