Search

04 Apr 2022

Watch: Leitrim primary school makes finals of ‘Ireland’s Future is Mine’ digital skills competition

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

St Hugh's National School in Dowra among 11 schools in the county to compete in national digital skills competition which challenged students to shape Ireland's sustainable future.

‘Ireland’s Future is MINE’ competition is being delivered through Minecraft: Education Edition by Microsoft  and RTÉjr.
 
St Hugh’s National School in Dowra successfully progressed through the various stages of the competition, which challenges students to think creatively, collaborate and problem-solve as they re-imagine their communities and shape Ireland’s sustainable future through the world of Minecraft.

The students developed a video of Dowra through Minecraft.

Having successfully progressed through the semifinals, St Hugh’s National School will now compete against Moyvore Primary School in County Westmeath in the All-Ireland final, which will be televised in June in a never-before-seen e-sports-style exclusive programme.

Suzanne Kelly, RTÉ Group Head of Children's & Young People's Content, said: “Congratulations to St Hugh’s National School for advancing to the All-Ireland final! We have been blown away by the incredible creations that have been built in primary school classrooms across the island of Ireland since September. We should take a moment to say well done and thank you to all the teachers and pupils who signed up and submitted their work. The ‘Ireland’s Future is MINE’ competition has challengedprimary schools across the country and provided students a fun and innovative platform by which to amaze us. We are very proud to have been there to assist them in shaping Ireland’s sustainable future with Microsoft’s Dream Space team and we can’t wait to see what innovations we’ll see next in the final!”

End of an era for Leitrim Observer as Gerry Taylor bids fond farewell

From Courthouse to Coture: Wedding dress seigner set up business in Dowra

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media