Watch: Leitrim primary school makes finals of ‘Ireland’s Future is Mine’ digital skills competition

St Hugh's National School in Dowra among 11 schools in the county to compete in national digital skills competition which challenged students to shape Ireland's sustainable future.

‘Ireland’s Future is MINE’ competition is being delivered through Minecraft: Education Edition by Microsoft and RTÉjr.



St Hugh’s National School in Dowra successfully progressed through the various stages of the competition, which challenges students to think creatively, collaborate and problem-solve as they re-imagine their communities and shape Ireland’s sustainable future through the world of Minecraft.

The students developed a video of Dowra through Minecraft.

Having successfully progressed through the semifinals, St Hugh’s National School will now compete against Moyvore Primary School in County Westmeath in the All-Ireland final, which will be televised in June in a never-before-seen e-sports-style exclusive programme.

Suzanne Kelly, RTÉ Group Head of Children's & Young People's Content, said: “Congratulations to St Hugh’s National School for advancing to the All-Ireland final! We have been blown away by the incredible creations that have been built in primary school classrooms across the island of Ireland since September. We should take a moment to say well done and thank you to all the teachers and pupils who signed up and submitted their work. The ‘Ireland’s Future is MINE’ competition has challengedprimary schools across the country and provided students a fun and innovative platform by which to amaze us. We are very proud to have been there to assist them in shaping Ireland’s sustainable future with Microsoft’s Dream Space team and we can’t wait to see what innovations we’ll see next in the final!”