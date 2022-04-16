Search

16 Apr 2022

"100% Theatrical Magic" set for Longford's Backstage Theatre

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Written and performed by Mikel Murfi, The Man In The Woman’s Shoes & I Hear You & Rejoice are acclaimed tour de force performances by one of Ireland’s leading actors.

Set in October 1978 - Pope John Paul the First is not long dead, autumn is closing in and Pat Farnon has ‘some business’ to do in town.

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes follows Pat Farnon as he walks to town and back again. It is a beautifully observed piece, utterly simple and widely praised. The show is funny, tender and at times downright daft.  Following international critical acclaim and much demand, Murfi reunited audiences with this much loved central character in the equally heart-warming and hilarious sequel I hear You & Rejoice.

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes has toured to Manhattan and Philadelphia in 2015 as well as a sell out, three week run at the Abbey Theatre on the Peacock stage in Dublin. In 2016 it returned to NYC and also played to full houses over three weeks at the Tricycle Theatre in London. It played again at the Irish Arts Centre in NYC in Sept/ Oct 2018 and has been touring Ireland ever since. 

See both shows this week in Backstage Theatre, Longford.  The Man in the Woman's Shoes, Thursday, 21st April 8pm.  I Hear You & Rejoice Friday 22nd April 8pm.  Tickets €20/€18 or see both for €35 available on 03433 47888 or backstage.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media