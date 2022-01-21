Search

21 Jan 2022

WATCH: Limerick's Hunt Museum launches fundraiser to help restore innovative design collection

Frances Watkins

21 Jan 2022

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE HUNT Museum in Limerick has launched a crowdfunding campaign to repair and conserve garments from an innovative design collection. 

The Sybil Connolly Collection contains garments, sketches, scrapbooks, fabric, wallpaper, ceramic and glass used in the museum's Education and Outreach Programmes. 

This has inevitably led to some wear and tear over the years and the cost for repairs is nearly €25,000 with the museum hoping to raise €12,500 through crowdfunding which will then be matched by the Gertrude Hunt Conservation Fund.

Born in 1921, Sybil Connolly was an entrepreneur and fashion designer renowned for creating haute couture from Irish textiles.

Dubbed as “Dublin’s Dior”, Sybil was the first female Irish fashion designer to have international success. Her creations surprised and delighted, and were sold in Bloomingdales and Lord and Taylor, NYC.

Sadness as 'iconic' Limerick clothes store closes after 67 years

Her creations also featured in Vogue and Harpers Bazaar and clients included Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and actresses Adele Astaire and Julie Andrews. 

All the funds raised will pay for a professional conservator to restore and conserve these iconic fashion pieces so the clothes can travel for a proposed exhibition in the US. 

Those who donate will receive a gift depending on how much they can give to the fund with items ranging from postcards with Sybil's designs up to a limited edition mug and a private view of the collection. 

A spokesperson for the Hunt Museum said: "We hope many people will want to be part of the restoration of these beautiful Irish designed, Irish textile and Irish made dresses so that future generations may enjoy them.

"The Hunt Museum is small and cannot afford to have a textile conservator on the team so needs to hire in the expertise but our Gertrude Hunt Conservation Fund will match the amount crowdfunded, doubling your donation."

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

