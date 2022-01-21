'We could be there': Mayor of Limerick hopes Covid restrictions can be lifted immediately

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick says he hopes that Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted immediately following the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Cllr Daniel Butler made his comments at the launch of TLC 7 which took place in Kilmallock this Friday morning.

When asked when he would like to see the restrictions eased by government, he said the should they be lifted immediately.

"Let's get back out there supporting local businesses and let's get back to living our lives to the fullest," he told the Limerick Leader.

The Mayor says the easing of public health restrictions should not be just about businesses which have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

"We are anxious for the sake of people's minds and their wellbeing to get out there again and to get active and to get connected with each other," he said.

"It's (the easing of restrictions) welcome - not just in terms of business but for our wellbeing, for our country and for a renewed sense of confidence again that we can get out and about," he added.

A formal announcement will be made by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin around teatime.