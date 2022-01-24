Search

24 Jan 2022

WATCH: Family and friends pay tribute to Ashling Murphy at Mary Immaculate College

Frances Watkins

24 Jan 2022 10:30 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Mary Immaculate College this evening to pay tribute to former student Ashling Murphy. 

Ashling's family, her partner, Minister Simon Harris and Mayor of Limerick City and County Daniel Butler were among the crowd who gathered to remember the schoolteacher. 

Ashling was murdered two weeks ago as she went for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

The 23 year old was remembered as a 'loving' and 'generous' soul who touched the hearts of all who knew her. 

The young woman's parents Kathleen and Ray as well as her siblings and partner Ryan travelled to Limerick to attend the vigil in memory of their "beloved" Ashling. 

One of Ashling's longtime friends spoke of how excited she was to start her degree at Mary Immaculate College and become a teacher, what she was "meant to be". 

She spoke fondly of the times they shared while studying at the college and the memories that Ashling made with her friends and classmates in Limerick. 

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said that he had spoken at podiums thousands of times but never before had he found it as hard to work out what to say. 

He said: "Our entire country is grieving the loss of Ashling and her loss is acutely felt here at MIC. I know that when she came here she came to follow her dreams. 

"Her ability and talent is so evident from the glowing and heartfelt tributes from her peers but most movingly at all the tributes from her young pupils". 

Mayor of Limerick City and County Daniel Butler also spoke of how the people of Limerick were all sending their love and support to Ashling's family. 

Addressing them he said: "We are deeply honoured to have you in our city. We are deeply grateful that Ashling was amongst us. 

"Ashling had a huge impact on many lives during her lifetime. Even in her passing she continues to have am incredible impact and she will continue to do so."

