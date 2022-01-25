WATCH: Paul O'Connell rules himself out of directly elected mayor position in Limerick

IRELAND forwards coach and former Munster captain Paul O'Connell has ruled himself out of the running for the directly elected mayor position in Limerick, saying “I don’t think I’m suited to politics”.

The former Ireland rugby captain’s name had been mentioned locally as a potential leader for the city and county but according to the Limerick man, the role isn’t for him.

“No, I wouldn't. I don't think I'm suited to politics," smiled the Drombanna native when asked if he would be interested in the role. "I really hope it happens soon,” he followed up, in relation to the election.

The rugby coach was speaking in Kilmallock at the launch of the seventh edition of Team Limerick Clean-up.

“You follow what goes on in the world at the moment with cities and how cities are developing and becoming more pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly and I’d love to see Limerick heading that way as well. I’d love to see the city centre becoming a real destination for all the citizens because at times it isn’t and I think we can do so much better. I think the directly elected mayor would be great for the city.”

The process of defining the exact role of the directly elected mayor is continuing and no definite date for a mayoral election in Limerick has been set by Government.

The proposal for a directly elected mayor was passed by the people of Limerick city and county in May 2019 by a margin of 52.4% (38,122 votes in favour) to 47.6% (34,573 votes against).

Limerick was the only city among three to vote yes in the plebiscite. Voters in both Cork and Waterford rejected the plan.