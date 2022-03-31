Search

31 Mar 2022

WATCH: Education Minister visits Ukrainian schoolchildren in Limerick

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

31 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE EDUCATION Minister was in Limerick today to welcome Ukrainian students as they begin their educational journey at two local primary schools.

Minister Norma Foley visited Rathkeale today, where she greeted two young Ukrainian girls, Mylana and Alise to St Anne’s Primary school and two brothers, Yuri and Levgen to Scoil Naomh Iosef.

Speaking exclusively to the Limerick Leader, Minister Foley said that it was superb to see the way school communities are both welcoming and supporting the arrival of young Ukrainian refugees.

“Most importantly as we have seen today, is the welcoming from the students themselves,” she said, acknowledging the good will of teachers, staff, SNA’s and the Board of Management.

Students demonstrated the ways in which they are welcoming their new classmates, such as designing Ukrainian flags made from paper and wearing Ukrainian coloured paper necklaces.

With regards to the curriculum, the Minister said that there are currently seven Ukrainian students studying for their equivalent of the Irish Leaving Certificate, since arriving in the country.

She added that the students are being embraced in all the different aspects of school life here in Ireland, in terms of the subjects they choose as well as sport, music and arts and crafts too.

Principal Hilary Pratt, at Scoil Naomh Iosef in Rathkeale told the Limerick Leader that students have been providing a very warm welcome for the two brothers Yuri and Levgen, who are living locally.

Planning permission sought for almost 400 new homes in Limerick

“Our aim is to make the boys feel safe and welcome,” she said, adding that the biggest challenge so far, has been the language barrier.

Both the boys, who are enrolled in 2nd and 5th class, are attending special English classes twice a day, which has been set up for them within the school.

She stated that the other children have made their new classmates super welcome, despite having only a weekends notice that they would be starting.

“They are all enjoying playing sport out in the yard together. Sport is the international language, they are enjoying playing soccer together.

“Our fifth-class boy picked up his first hurley on Tuesday, he is loving it,” she concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media