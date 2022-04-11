WATCH: Justice Minister visits 'one stop shop' for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick

THE JUSTICE Minister was in Limerick to greet Ukrainian as they collected documents permitting them to work, access services and receive benefits within the state.

Minister Helen McEntee arrived at the “one stop shop” at the Intreo Centre on Dominick Street in Limerick city, where Ukrainian refugees were collecting their Temporary Directive documents.

“I wanted to come down to meet the team on the opening. Ukrainians coming in can talk to members of the Department of Justice, Social Protection, Tusla, and the HSE,” she stated.

This will allow individuals and families to receive their PPS number, whereby they can access financial supports and services.

The Temporary Directive documents provided by the Department of Justice applies to people who had a permanent residence in Ukraine before February 24 and who cannot safely return home.

“The one stop shop here in Limerick is only open this morning and we have already had about 60 people in, so that just shows you the need and the want there is for it,” the Minister added.

The Fine Gael representative added that the immediate need for Ukrainians arriving was accommodation, of which 13,300 have already been given somewhere to live in the state.

The Temporary Protection documents being provided to Ukrainians from the Intreo Office will allow individuals to live in Ireland for one year, with the possibility of extending after that.

The Limerick Ukrainian Support Centre is one of three nationally, with two others located in Dublin and in Cork. Centres provide information about social welfare, immigration and housing.

“What we are talking about here is a temporary protection.

“This is an EU Directive that has never been used before. The intention for the vast majority of people is they don’t want to be here, and they will want to go home,” the Minister said.