WATCH: JP McManus talks litter, hurling and Tiger Woods as Team Limerick Clean-Up returns

FOLLOWING a two-year hiatus, Team Limerick Clean-Up was bigger than ever when it returned this Good Friday as a record number of volunteers took part.

More than 23,000 people across the city and county donned their familiar high-viz vests, loaded up their litter pickers and set about giving Limerick the biggest spring clean to-date.

Volunteers in TLC 7, including members of community groups, residents’ associations, sports clubs, schools, businesses, families, and charities, were all out in force from early morning to do their bit for their local neighbourhoods.

The event, which did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of Covid-19 was officially launched at the soon-to-be opened International Rugby Experience at O'Connell Street in the city centre.

Commenting at the launch, TLC ambassador, Paul O’Connell said: “I’d like to thank every person who gave up their time today to help make Limerick a cleaner place. We’re also very grateful to Dunnes Stores for providing the hot cross buns to all the volunteers to enjoy after their clean-up. Health and safety is more important than ever, and we’d encourage everyone to be particularly careful and stay safe."

Sponsor JP McManus echoed the sentiments of Paul O'Connell.

"We are incredibly thankful to every volunteer who makes TLC what it is and comes out on Good Friday to clean around their locality. It’s been quite a journey over the past seven years and Team Limerick Clean-Up has so much potential beyond just a one-day tidy-up. I’m hugely excited to see what the next seven years will bring," he said.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler told the Limerick Leader that he was delighted that TLC7 could take place again.

This year marks the beginning of a new era for TLC with a fresh new look, a revamped website, and a reinvigorated approach to tidying up litter by tackling the rapid rise in waste items such as discarded facemasks and fast-food packaging.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council.

Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, The Limerick Post, Live 95, I Love Limerick, Elive, and Dunnes Stores.