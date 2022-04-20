WATCH: Pilot phones gardai over manoeuvres of another aircraft in sky over Limerick

A PILOT contacted a local garda station to make a complaint about the manoeuvres of another aircraft while he was flying a plane over Limerick.

The strange sight of unusual flight patterns in the sky was captured by countless people this Wednesday morning.

According to reports, a jet did a double hard U-turn and then followed another passing flight.

The Limerick Leader understands that it was the result of one pilot apparently crossing the other's flight path.

It is believed one of the pilots contacted Newcastle West garda station to make a formal complaint. However, it is not a garda matter.

The Limerick Leader contacted the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) asking if they were investigating what occurred. A spokesperson said the aircraft in that area this morning carrying out manoeuvres such as those observed were from a calibration aircraft.

"These aircraft specifically check beacons, navigation aids and approach procedures at airports and therefore fly in what would appear as unusual patterns. These patterns are flown to test the signals that are being generated by the ground based navigation aids to ensure they are functioning correctly.

"This morning the calibration aircraft was calibrating a navigation beacon in Foynes area. The calibration activity involved the aircraft flying a number of patterns at varying distances from the navigation beacon in order to ensure that the beacon is functioning as expected. The activity was coordinated in advance with the IAA," said the IAA spokesperson.

The Leader sent a follow up query regarding the phone call to a garda station. There has been no response to date.

There have many photos and videos posted on social media.

Katie Curtin, Abbeyfeale, kindly allowed the Leader to use her video below.

Donal O'Connor, of Knocknagoshel, who also allowed the Leader to use his video at the top of the page, said: "It was a clear morning. I just looked up from my window at work and saw this plane doing a turn around. So I pulled out the phone and recorded that little bit of video."

Christopher Scott, who took the photo at the top of the page, thought a plane was waiting to land but then thought a plane may have had a problem.

A woman out walking in Granagh told the Leader: "It was very weird. There were two planes. One jet turned back and did a loop. I thought we were being invaded."