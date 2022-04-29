WATCH: Limerick SpringFest to feature on RTE show tonight

LIMERICK SpringFest will be highlighted on RTE's Nationwide this evening.

THE inaugural SpringFest took place at Barnagh Greenway Hub earlier this month and was hailed a huge success.

Organised as part of the West Limerick Food Series, the showcase was the first opportunity for local growers, sellers, artisans and businesses to put on a collective showcase to the wider public.

Rows of stalls boasted the best from the likes of The Organic College, Rigney’s Farm Free Range, Guiry’s of West Limerick as well as demonstrations from The Painted Pot and Locomotion Bike Rental.

As well as an eclectic mix of the very best of the west, SpringFest Limerick featured several guest speakers, craft and food demonstrations and a number of special storytelling events.

Tom Flavin, Chef and Food Consultant, said the event was organised in association with the West Limerick Food Series to highlight how good the food and the visitor attractions available are.

"Today is the first time that some of us will meet,” he told the Limerick Leader on the day, adding that the collaboration demonstrates that “if we all work together, we can do something fabulous."

Nationwide is on RTE One at 7pm this evening.