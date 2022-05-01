Soldiers carry 30lbs during Great Limerick Run to raise euros for maternity hospitals

ONE OF the largest cheers at the Great Limerick Run finish line was for 35 soldiers who completed the half marathon with 30lbs on their backs.

Two Limerick-based soldiers whose partners experienced premature births organised the unique fundraiser to support the maternity hospitals where their children were born. Lieutenant Jonathan Hughes and Sergeant Eddie O'Brien called it Marching for Maternities.

The soldiers were backed up by over 20 supporters, made up of family, friends and neonatal intensive care staff in Limerick, as well as 200 troops from the 119 Infantry Batallion in Lebanon who also marched.

A big shout out to the men and women of @irishpolbatt who were off the mark early this morning completing their own 21km for @marchordonate. A huge congratulations to the troops who took part. Link to donate to the Marching for the Maternities fundraiser below pic.twitter.com/uhkFG0ysmC — 119 Inf Bn (@irishpolbatt) May 1, 2022

Sgt O'Brien and Sarah Meek's son Max was born at 28 weeks gestation weighing 2lbs 7oz. Lt Hughes and Katherine Keane's daughter Daisy was born at 23 weeks weighing 1lbs.

Max progressed through all levels of care in University Maternity Hospital Limerick while Daisy was transferred to Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital.

Both Max and Daisy were able to attend the Great Limerick Run - in no small part due to the wonderful care they have received. Dr Naro Imcha and Professor Amanda Cotter (both pictured) also came to support the soldiers and see Daisy and Max having played such an instrumental role in their respective young lives.

Lt Hughes, who kindly gave his time to be interviewed by the Leader after the exhausting feat, said: "Max and Daisy have been through a terribly difficult time in the last six months".

"They spent a considerable amount of time in neonatal intensive care in Limerick and Dublin. We decided a box of chocolates just wouldn't cut it to say thank you to the staff of these wonderful hospitals. We can't thank them enough. We will be eternally grateful for everything they have done for our families. We decided to arrange a loaded march for the half marathon," he continued.

Lt Hughes says the fund is at €24,500 and will remain open for another few weeks.

"We are absolutely blown away by all the support," said Lt Hughes.

If you wish to donate please click here