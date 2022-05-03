WATCH: Popular Limerick playground reopens to the public

A POPULAR Limerick playground has officially re-opened following a state-of-the-art facelift.

Castletroy Playground, which closed last year for four months, following confirmation that renovation works were due to take place, has officially re-opened to the public.

Marking the event was Mayor Daniel Butler, who spoke to its centricity in a burgeoning community.

Cllr Elena Secas, who was instrumental in ensuring the works went ahead, spoke of the need of the new upgrade, which has led to the playground trebling in size under a €350,000 investment by Limerick City and County Council.

"The population of Castletroy has grown significantly, so it was only right to get a bigger playground," she said, speaking of the facility that first opened its doors in 2008.

She stressed that it has been a long road and thanked everyone involved for their input.

Works include a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and an enlargement of the existing playground area including associated site works and provision of drainage and lighting.

The works also include the installation of a protective perimeter fence to the play area, installation of a range of play and exercise equipment, site furniture, resin bound surfacing and an autism friendly board.

"I hope children will enjoy it in the years to come," Cllr Secas concluded.