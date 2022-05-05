WATCH: Heated exchanges in the Dail as Transport Minister confirms Limerick road project will not proceed

THE MINISTER for Transport has defended the decision not to include phase 2 of the Limerick Northern Distributor Road in the latest draft of Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS).

Last month, the National Transport Authority confirmed the multi-million euro project, which would have run from Coonagh to Lisnagry, had not been included in the draft strategy following a request from Minister Eamon Ryan.

There has been considerable criticism of the decision and Mr Ryan was questioned about it by Deputy Kieran O'Donnell in the Dail this Thursday.

"The NTA is correct in what they said," the minister confirmed. "I believe the strategic development of Limerick is in the existing centre of the city," he added.

The Green Party Leader said he does not believe the proposed NDR should proceed.

"There is a real risk to Limerick if Limerick spreads alternatively into Clare. We want to develop compact development on sustainable transport modes. I also believe it's important for the likes of Ennis and Clare to develop - not as an adjunct sprawl out from Limerick."

When pressed further on the Northern Distributor Road, Minister Ryan said: "It's not the right way to go, public transport in Limerick is the way to go.