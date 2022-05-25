WATCH: University of Limerick signals its intent to become a ‘truly sustainable university’

THE University of Limerick has signalled its intent to become a ‘truly sustainable university’ as it marks the fiftieth year since its foundation.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey made the announcement at the annual President’s Dinner in Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort at the weekend – an event that had not taken place for three years.

Professor Mey told guests a UL Sustainability Framework 2030 had been approved by the Executive Committee and Governing Authority as part of a groundbreaking new initiative to drive the vision of the institution’s future.

The President’s Dinner also marked the beginning of UL 50, a year of events to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the university in 1972 as the National Institute of Higher Education.

“The UL Sustainability Framework 2030 advocates a mission-based approach which aligns with much of the work currently been undertaken within the EU and globally,” explained Professor Mey who added the Framework will act as a bedrock for decisions and actions to shape the future of higher education, research and the organisation itself.

“I am confident it will unite and drive collaboration between learners, academics, researchers, professionals, with industry and businesses, with the communities we serve and with government and public bodies," she said.

UL was the first Irish institution to appoint a Futures and Foresight Lead to work on Sustainable and Regenerative Futures.

WATCH: As UL marks its 50th anniversary, we look back at our creation, what we have achieved, and how we will evolve to help society tackle the problems of the future in a sustainable way through academic and research excellence.



For more, see here: https://t.co/fuaIp1m0we pic.twitter.com/PiExELTWbf — University Of Limerick (@UL) May 24, 2022

Following this, a Sustainability Working Group comprised of over 70 members from all areas of the University along with UL students, completed an eight month long challenge to collectively shape a sustainability framework that will guide and inspire action at the University for the next decade.

The UL Sustainability Framework 2030 will be officially launched in September.