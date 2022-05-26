LISTEN: Denise Chaila's collaboration with Ed Sheeran officially released

IT'S here, Denise Chaila's collaboration with Ed Sheeran has officially been released. The remix of Sheeran's song '2step' landed on Wednesday May 25 and is already creating a World wide buzz.

The song, produced by Andrew Watt and Louis Bell features Chaila on the track, adding her own words and beat to what was already ones of Sheeran's most loved tracks.

Taking to social media Denise added "I’ve been staring at this for hours cause look. Look at that. That’s real. Had a moment where a friend said they remember the exact moment I took music seriously, and how scared I was. Still am. And then, out of the blue? I’m looking at this. That’s me"

The Zambian born rapper has seen her star continue to rise and recently announced a gig at King John's Castle in August, which is her biggest headline show to date.

The award-winning singer songwriter has been part of the Limerick music scene since 2012.

In 2019, she released her first EP Dual Citizenship and her debut album, Go Bravely, released in October 2020, won an RTÉ Choice Music Award.

Earlier this year, Denise took home a prestigious 2022 Music Moves Europe Award.

This annual prize for popular and contemporary music is co-funded by the European Union and celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow.