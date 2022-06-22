WATCH: Out of use buildings in Limerick estate are demolished

TWO HOUSES which were converted to business units several years ago have been demolished by Limerick City and County Council.

The houses, 1 and 2 Pineview Gardens, had been converted to offices and were used for that purpose before they were vacated a number of years ago.

According to a council spokesperson, the units "have been vacant for around five years and were last used by Barnardos. They have not been used as residential properties for a considerably longer time – 10 plus years".

At the end of last month residents of the area campaigned for the houses to remain in place.

Alan Daly, from the estate, speaking at the time said: "Everyone is upset about it. They are coming down from Ballynanty, Cliona, College, Creval, Delmege, Pineview. Everyone is asking why are they knocking houses in the middle of a housing crisis?"

The plan for the space, once cleared, is for it to be "returned to green space" with 61 homes still being retained in the area.

In a statement released this Wednesday afternoon a council spokesperson explained that a presentation of the Limerick Development Plan 2022 – 2028 was made at a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council on June 17 last which included zoning changes to Pineview Gardens.

"The zoning change was informed by a submission made by Moyross Residents Forum to the Draft Limerick Development Plan 2022 – 2028 in September 2021," the spokesperson stated in the statement.

The submission, he pointed out, requested the removal of an element of Pineview Gardens from its Open Space and Recreation zoning and a rezoning suitable to reflect the existing residential at Pineview and the potential to progress future residential.

"The Moyross Residents Forum submission was produced in conjunction with Regeneration Directorate of Limerick City and County Council and endorsed by Moyross Regeneration Committee.

"The Moyross Residents Forum submission included a future Pineview Gardens proposal accommodating the retention of 61 existing residential units and the provision of infill units on a phased basis to strengthen Pineview Gardens as a community," continued the spokesperson in the statement.

This proposal also allowed for the progression of the demolition of numbers 1 & 2 Pineview Gardens as part of the overall plan "to consolidate Pineview Gardens in accordance with good urban design principles where the integrated design of housing, open space, public realm and infrastructure is balanced to achieve outcomes that are safe, healthy, resilient and equitable".

"The demolition of 1 & 2 Pineview Gardens, which were former Barnardos Offices that have been vacant for 5 plus years, and not housing was originally scheduled for 30 May 2022," continued the statement.

It came as "a surprise" to the council "that there was any opposition to the demolition of these buildings, however, a decision to postpone the demolition was taken in response to concerns raised by a small number of residents".

"Following the postponement Moyross Residents Forum did another door-to-door consultation exercise in Pineview. It was established that there was not significant opposition to the demolition and as such the Council proceeded to demolish the buildings today June 22,2022," the statement concluded.