26 Jun 2022

WATCH: Thousands soak up the atmosphere at Charleville Show

Aine Fitzgerald

26 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

THE FIRST of the local shows resumed this weekend after a Covid-induced break with the Charleville Show taking centre stage.

Thousands of people flocked to the site at Pike Cross, Ballyhea for the two-day event which featured a host of stands and attractions from vintage car displays, to show jumping, arts and crafts, a dog show, cookery demos, and numerous children’s competitions. 

One of the highlights of this Sunday was the performance by The Garda Band who performed everything from Let it Go from Disney's 2013 animated feature film, Frozen, to classics from  The Phantom of the Opera. 

Deal for new TV studio in County Limerick falls through

“It’s three years since we were here last and it’s really great to be back here to meet everyone,” said Billy Biggane, PRO of Charleville Show who has been with the show since day one four decades ago.

“This is our 41st show. We missed three years over all those years - one due to Foot and Mouth and two due to Covid. We have a huge array of trade stands. You name it, we have everything,” he smiled. 

