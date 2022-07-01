Search

01 Jul 2022

WATCH: Family of murdered Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy mark third anniversary of his death

Reporter:

Cian ÓBroin - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

01 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE FAMILY of murdered Limerick boxing champion Kevin Sheehy are marking the third anniversary of his death together.

His mother, Tracey Tulley, spoke to Limerick Live today, saying that the extended family would be spending the day at Stonehall Visitor Farm, in Curraghchase, county Limerick.

"It's very hard to know what to do on a day like today," she conceded, holding her granddaughter Kevaeh (2), who never got the opportunity to meet her father Kevin, who was brutally murdered by Logan Jackson on Hyde Road on July 1, 2019.

Tracey spoke of an amazing family unit, offering their support, and described her five "amazing, strong and independent" sisters as the drive that continues to keep the family going through these difficult times.

"They organised this for me because it would either be bed for me today or this. I know for sure my son would want this for me," she added.

She hopes that Kevin would be proud of the family today, doing what he loved best, spending quality time with all his loved ones. "We always did these family trips, so I hope I make him proud today," she said.

Limerick councillors lobby Justice Minister to change course on Logan Jackson transfer

For Tracey, the fight continues, as she is involved in a High Court case to stop the transfer of her son's killer Logan Jackson back to his home country, after he successfully applied to Justice Minister Helen McEntee for a transfer to a prison in the UK to serve out his sentence.

She described the battle as "frustrating" and said it is "taking its toll on the entire family."

"I had a really intense few hours meeting with my legal team yesterday and we are confident now.

"This is the side that you don't see. The humanity of it. You just have to accept the bite. It may be morally wrong but it's not law," she said, speaking of the upcoming transfer of Logan Jackson from Limerick Prison to the UK.

