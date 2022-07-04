WATCH: Bill Murray talks Limerick hurlers and golfing with JP McManus

HOLLYWOOD superstar Bill Murray has revealed that he has been practicing his putting ever since JP McManus beat him "resoundingly" on the fairways.
The Oscar-nominated actor is one of the star attractions at this year's JP McManus Pro-Am which is just under way in Adare Manor.
He was part of a team led by Luke Donald, and played alongside singer Niall Horan and actor Jamie Dornan.
Speaking to Limerick Live, Bill - who has been spotted on several occasions in the city in the past fortnight - said: "I played golf with JP McManus and he beat me resoundingly, so I've been practicing ever since."
"My handicap today will be if I run into any relatives of mine. That will be the big problem. Or if I start drinking," he laughed.
The Groundhog Day and Caddyshack actor was also at Croke Park yesterday, where he witnessed Limerick's hurlers advance to the All-Ireland final at the expense of Galway.
"If they hadn't won it would have been a sad say around here, so I'm glad everyone is in a smiley bubbly mood," he said to cheers from those gathered.
