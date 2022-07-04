WATCH: Westlife stars tee it up at JP McManus Pro-Am

THE Westlife boys were certainly Flying Without Wings today as they took to the course at Adare Manor for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne have teamed up for the charity golf event but Kian said there will be a small bit of rivalry between the lads.

As the more casual golfer of the group, Kian said he was hoping he could get ahead of his pals on the world famous course.

Shane and Nicky are big golf fans and have played all over the world while on tour, with Nicky playing at the last Pro-Am in 2010.

Shane said he was very excited to be playing in Adare and Nicky followed up by praising the "brilliant" and "generous" MacManus family.

Around 40,000 people are expected to descend on Adare during each day of the Pro-Am.

As the sun came out, Nicky said he was going to have to give Shane a few last minute tips on his swing before they teed off.

Meanwhile, Kian said that he was happy to be in Limerick on "such a beautiful day with such a great crowd".

Following on from the Ed Sheeran gigs at Thomond Park, Kian said the lads would consider doing a gig in Limerick in the future which will be welcome news for their fans.