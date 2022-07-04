WATCH: Golfer Adam Scott will be cheering on Limerick hurlers in All-Ireland final

AUSTRALIAN golfer Adam Scott said if he wasn't competing at the US Open he would be at Croke Park cheering on the Limerick hurlers at the All-Ireland final.
Adam spoke to Limerick Live today as he practiced his swing at the driving range in Adare Manor ahead of his tee time for the JP MacManus Pro-Am.
The 2013 Masters winner said he was glad to be back playing in Limerick and there was a "great buzz" around the course.
Adam was cheering on the Limerick hurlers yesterday at Croke Park alongside fellow Pro-Am player Bill Murray.
"It was my first live match but I watched a couple of games on the TV beforehand. I think I could really get into it.
"It was a great atmosphere and they are some athletes. I am probably going to be playing the Open on that Sunday (of the All-Ireland final) but if it wasn't I would be back for it".
The event got underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this morning with 10 of the world's top 11 golfers and a host of celebrities and sports stars taking part.
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend today and tomorrow and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.
