WATCH: Limerick fans enjoying galaxy of stars at the JP McManus Pro-Am

"EVERYONE in Limerick is 10 feet tall today".



The words of Bruff man Cian Mulqueen, who is among the tens of thousands in attendance at the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.



A galaxy of stars are present in Adare Manor for the invitational tournament, the first time it's been staged since 2010.



With the Covid-19 restrictions, it has been postponed on two occasions, before finally going ahead this year.



Cian said he bought the entry caps in 2019, and since then, has been excited about it since.



"It's great coming to the Manor and seeing all the pros. Its a fantastic day for Limerick," he said.



Double delight for Cian as the Treaty hurlers also went through to the All-Ireland final yesterday. But there were no celebrations - he came straight home from Croke Park to prepare for the Pro-Am.



"I came home and was in bed early," he confirmed, "We have two long days here so we have to look after ourselves."



Asked who he is looking forward to seeing most, he said Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm.