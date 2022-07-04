WATCH: Former Premier League star praises 'incredible' facilities at JP McManus Pro-Am

FIVE-TIME Premier League soccer title winner Michael Carrick has praised the "incredible" set up at Adare Manor.
Tens of thousands of people are enjoying a day of world class golfing as part of the first JP McManus Pro-Am since 2010.
Among those are a number of stars, including the former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United midfielder.
"It's an incredible set-up. What a turnout, eh? Just the calibre of players, I've just been on the range for two hours admiring the top players and how they do it. Fantastic," said the footballer.
Despite the Champions League medalist being a keen golfer, he did not hit the fairways today.
"I'm here as a fann really I play a bit of golf myself. When you see the very best doing what they do so closely, it's an absolute privelege," said.
Newcastle-upon-Tyne born Michael, who was Manchester United's caretaker boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departur earlier this year, said he's looking forward to hitting Limerick tonight.
"We've not been [into town] yet. We landed last night, and came straight to the course this morning, but we'll have a little venture tonight and have a bite to eat and see what Limerick brings," he told Limerick Live.
