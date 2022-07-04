WATCH: Former world number one makes welcome return to Adare Manor

ONE OF the golfers who made a welcome return to the JP McManus Pro-Am this year was former World Number One Dustin Johnson.
Twelve years ago, the 38-year-old put-star appeared at the same tournament, and this year he was lookingg to create new memories on the fairways.
"It's a beautiful place. JP McManus has done a wonderful job putting on this event. The course looks amazing. I've not been out on it yet, but i've only heard good things," he said.
"I played in 2010. It's been a while. Nothing seems too familiar," he said.
Dustin, a former Masters champion, added: "I'd see JP a good bit. I've known him a long time. I'm just happy to be here, and i'm looking forward to a great couple of days."
The golfer, who is married to Paulina, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, was on a team sponsored by another great club, Tottenham Hotspur.
Today, he played alongside Keith Browne, Pete Calveley and Mark Power.
