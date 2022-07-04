Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: World number one Scotty Scheffler praises 'awesome' JP McManus Pro-Am

Nick Rabbits and Cian Ó Broin

04 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

WORLD number one golfer Scottie Scheffler has praised the set up at Adare Manor on the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.


The 2022 Masters winner described the five-star hotel and golf course as "awesome".


"My caddy played last night, and said it is amazing, so I'm looking forward to going in there and playing a few holes," the American told LimerickLive.

While in Ireland, Scheffler has taken in two other iconic links golf courses in the region.


"We went into Lahinch on Saturday and played in Ballybunion yesterday, then we hung around the grounds here. We've walked around here and it's awesome."


Scottie teed off here in Adare Manor with the former Ryanair chief exective and well-known businessman Michael O'Leary.

