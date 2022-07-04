WATCH: Three golfing-mad Limerick boys overjoyed with celebrity autographs

THREE Limerick boys were delighted to score the signatures of their favourite hurlers and golfers at the JP McManus Pro-AM.

Joe (11) from Lisnagry, Adam (11) from Newgarden and Josh (9) from Castletroy were delighted to secure the signatures of two Limerick Limerick hurlers and their favourite golfer, Shane Lowry.

They listed David Reidy, Gearoid Hegarty, Jordan Speith, Brooks Koepka and "the best one" Shane Lowry as those who had happily signed their special entrance cap.

When asked what Shane Lowry said, they told Limerick Live: "He just looked at us and smiled, I could tell he was really enjoying the moment."

Joe also informed that he managed to snatch up two golf balls from amateur players.

The Limerick lads also recalled how they tried their best to get the signature of Rory McIlroy , but to their misfortune "a security team pushed him out of the way."