WATCH: 'These are special days for Limerick'

"THESE are special days for Limerick."



The words of Paul Foley, who is Limerick GAA's national executive representative, in the wake of the hurler's win over Galway and the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.



"What a fantastic opportunity this is to showcase Limerick. The Pro-Am is going extremely well, the work being put in is fantastic and the support from the wider community has been phenomenal," said Mr Foley of Martinstown Stud.



With Limerick's hurlers facing a third straight All-Ireland final, he urged the public not to get too carried away just yet.

County board secretary Mike O'Riordan concurred.



"We have a huge game going forward against Kilkenny who performed really well against Clare at the weekend. A massive challenge from that, but one we will relish and look forward to. It's a big challenge for the players. But it's back to the training ground tomorrow night, and they'll put in everything," he said.



"They're a great bunch of players and they work really hard. There is a massive work ethic with them. They train really hard, they are diligent in their performance. They analyse their performance and they'll go back over these couple of days, review the performance and hopefully come up a couple of notches," Mr O'Riordan added.



Earlier today, Mayor Daniel Butler praised the 1,000-plus volunteers who have provided a vital service to ensure the smooth-running of the Pro-Am.



It's something Mr Foley agreed with, saying: "We've seen this in other initiatives like the Team Limerick Clean Up where Limerick people pull together and it's a very powerful energy. We are seeing piles of that in the Pro-Am," he concluded.