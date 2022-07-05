WATCH: Limerick man is the flavour of JP McManus Pro-Am thanks to free ice cream

NOT ONLY did the 35,000 attendees at the JP McManus Pro-Am yesterday get to see some of the biggest stars in the world, but they also got some free ice cream to keep them smiling.

Thanks to Adare Farm Ice Cream, spectators enjoyed a refreshing cone courtesy of the man himself, Mr McManus.

As golf fans made their way to the course at Adare Manor they were handed a voucher for a free ice cream, which many remarked was a lovely start to the day.

The man behind the reason for the smiles is Tommy Relihan, an Adare man who started the company from the family run farm in 2006.

The farm keeps a pedigree Friesian dairy herd that produces milk all year round but Tommy had to ramp up production for the special event.

While he wouldn't give us an exact figure, Tommy says they definitely gave away "more than ten" ice creams to hungry spectators across the first day of the Pro-Am.

The business man said it was "super" to have an event like the Pro-Am in Limerick and that the organisers wanted to support local as much as possible.