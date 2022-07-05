WATCH: GAA President praises 'stunning' Adare Manor as he visits JP McManus Pro-Am

The President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, is one of the special guests at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this Tuesday afternoon.
Day 2 of the sold-out event is continuing with around 40,000 spectators in attendance for the second day in a row.
Speaking to Limerick Live, Mr McCarthy, praised the set-up and the condition of the venue for the two-day pro-am.
He added that he is expecting a busy two weeks ahead of the All-Ireland final between Limerick and Kilkenny at Croke Park.
Limerick Live is providing comprehensive coverage on social media and online and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.
