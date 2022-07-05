Search

05 Jul 2022

WATCH: Superfan Sarah all smiles after meeting musical idol at Pro-Am

Reporter:

Nick Rabbits and Cian Ó Broin

05 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THERE have been smiling faces all over Adare Manor during the JP McManus Pro-Am this week.


But one woman was grinning extra hard today after meeting her musical idol - as well as a plethora of other stars.


Sarah O'Sullivan, 23, from Askeaton, said hi to Padraig Harrington, Ian Woosnam and hurling boss John Kiely among many others.


But it was Westlife singer Nicky Byrne who was her main highlight, Sarah being a superfan of the Dublin group.


"I got my hat signed," she exclaimed proudly, "Nicky Byrne was my favourite. I told him I was going to his Cork concert, and he said 'oh, its going to be a great show'. I met him agan thiis morning and had my opicture taken with him."


Another local superstar who Sarah enjoyed meeting was Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes.

WATCH: Limerick man is the flavour of JP McManus Pro-Am thanks to free ice cream


"We had a great chat. It's two weeks until  the final and we were chatting away about that. Hopefully they'll bring it home," she added.


Asked for a prediction in the Croke Park decider against Kilkenny, Sarah said: "Limerick by three."


You heard it here first - get your bets in now.....

