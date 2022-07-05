Search

05 Jul 2022

WATCH: Former Finance Minister - Pro-Am 'the most unbelievable experience'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Finance Minister and European Commissioner Charlie McCreevy has hailed the JP McManus Pro-Am as "the most unbelievable experience".

And he added that Adare Manor is "the place to be" this week.

Mr McCreevy, who served in the Dail between 1997 and 2004 and introduced some of the low-tax policies synonymous with the Celtic Tiger years, took part in a round with Thomas Bjørn, former Munster star Keith Wood and Michael O'Flynn.

"This is the most unbelievable experience if you are in any way interested in sport. It's the place to be. There is no event like this anywhere ever - and I've been at a lot of events," the Kildare man said.

Staying on the grounds of Adare Manor with friends, the ex-Fianna Fail TD said: "It's a really special place as you well know."

"This event and the whole experience of Adare Manor is of enormous benefit to Limerick and the Mid-West economy. It gives Ireland and particularly the Mid-West region a great profile," said Mr McCreevy.

The former Finance Minister - who once described a Kildare football win as "better than sex" - predicted a very tough game for Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

WATCH: Trio of soccer legends hit JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

"It's going to be an entertaining final. Never write off Kilkenny though. People are going on about the fact Limerick were so dominant in last year's championship and gave the best All-Ireland final display probably since the great Kilkenny teams did it on a few occasions [in the 00s]. The performance of Limerick in last year's final was on a par, if not better than that," he added.

Largely retired since 2010, Mr McCreevy admits he played more golf during his time in the Department of Finance and the European Commission.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media