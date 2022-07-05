WATCH: Large crowd gathers for a good laugh as ball is lost in the rough

A MISPLACED ball on the first day of the Pro-Am may have passed up the fairway but it caught a crowd of hundreds as one unlucky golfer looked to make amends to cheers and laughter.

Greg McLaughlin, an amateur from North America, may have been green as grass when it comes to the fantastic 18-hole course at the Adare Manor, but he was nonetheless delighted to be teeing up beside some of the pros.

He had the pleasure of playing alongside 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

Following his recovery from a first wayward shot, he told Limerick Live:

"What JP does here, his money going to charity, it's amazing. We are honoured to be here today."

He described the crowd as both "wonderful" and "supportive."

Conceding that it wasn't the best shot, he said he felt like "Tiger Woods outside the ropes" as he returned his ball back onto the fairway.

"It's a lot of fun, Irish people are amazing," he concluded.