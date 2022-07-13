WATCH: 'We just felt at home in Limerick' - WP Engine open new offices in city

THERE was a tickertape celebration as technology company WP Engine opened new offices in the city, a move which drives its headcount to 150 people.

The firm, founded in Austin, Texas, marked the moving of their staff from the Engine building in Cecil Street to state-of-the-art premises in Henry Street, with a special open day, where business people could network and enjoy the surrounds of the facility.

Company executives flew in from the United States to enjoy the occasion, with Limerick home to staff who help major brands and small business people build web sites on WordPress.

Opened in 2016 in Limerick, WP Engine initially had plans to grow to 100 people - and today announced 20 new positions which bring it to 50% over that target.

Speaking to Limerick Live, chief executive and chair of the company Heather Brunner said: "We just felt at home in Limerick."

"A big part of why we chose Limerick was because of the culture and community. There's a very close-knit community here. We've been warmly embraced since day one, and it's made us feel like there are people who have our backs and want to collaborate with us," she said.

"Locally, we are really proud of the jobs we have created. Good quality jobs - software engineering, architecture roles, people working across our cloud infrastructure serving our 200,000 customers globally and then jobs working with our customers in terms of success and support. We have team members working in design, research, finance and accounting. Most of our global functions are represented with jobs in Limerick," Ms Brunner said.

Of the new offices, she added: "We know we needed to have a special workplace where people could come together, collaborate, ideate, work on new projects and planning together. It's what we've tried to create here in Henry Street and we are very proud of our space. We feel it has a great creative sensibility."