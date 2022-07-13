Search

13 Jul 2022

WATCH: 'We just felt at home in Limerick' - WP Engine open new offices in city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE was a tickertape celebration as technology company WP Engine opened new offices in the city, a move which drives its headcount to 150 people.

The firm, founded in Austin, Texas, marked the moving of their staff from the Engine building in Cecil Street to state-of-the-art premises in Henry Street, with a special open day, where business people could network and enjoy the surrounds of the facility.

Company executives flew in from the United States to enjoy the occasion, with Limerick home to staff who help major brands and small business people build web sites on WordPress.

New jobs for Limerick as WP Engine drives growth

Opened in 2016 in Limerick, WP Engine initially had plans to grow to 100 people - and today announced 20 new positions which bring it to 50% over that target.

Speaking to Limerick Live, chief executive and chair of the company Heather Brunner said: "We just felt at home in Limerick."

"A big part of why we chose Limerick was because of the culture and community. There's a very close-knit community here. We've been warmly embraced since day one, and it's made us feel like there are people who have our backs and want to collaborate with us," she said.

"Locally, we are really proud of the jobs we have created. Good quality jobs - software engineering, architecture roles, people working across our cloud infrastructure serving our 200,000 customers globally and then jobs working with our customers in terms of success and support. We have team members working in design, research, finance and accounting. Most of our global functions are represented with jobs in Limerick," Ms Brunner said.

Of the new offices, she added: "We know we needed to have a special workplace where people could come together, collaborate, ideate, work on new projects and planning together. It's what we've tried to create here in Henry Street and we are very proud of our space. We feel it has a great creative sensibility."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media