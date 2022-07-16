WATCH: Internet star Black Paddy's unique good luck message to Limerick hurlers

A COMEDIAN who has more than one million followers on his various social media channels has issued a unique rallying call to Limerick's hurlers.

Fabu D, also known as Black Paddy appeared at a teen disco in Bulgaden Castle near Kilmallock this week.

And while in Limerick, he travelled into the city centre where he performed next to the Singer from Quimper monument in the heart of Cruises Street.

Dressed in a Limerick jersey, with a Treaty flag on his back, he really got into the spirit of things, clutching a hurley.

And he put his own unique hip-hop take on Denis Allen's classic, Limerick You're a Lady.

Black Paddy has become known for visiting different parts of the country and giving his own take on how it is to live there.

He became a comedian after graduating from university and has since MC'd at over 150 events.

Originally from Nigeria, he makes viral videos about the experience of African people in Ireland which have been featured by the Lad Bible, Worldstar Hip-Hop, and Unilad.

In 2017, he was a contestant on the reality TV show ‘Blind Date Ireland.’