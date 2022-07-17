WATCH: Limerick fans off to Dublin in the Green

EXCITEMENT was building this sunny Sunday at Colbert Station in the city as fans headed off to Dublin in the green.
After Limerick defeated Galway there was a scramble for train, as well as match tickets for the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny. A number of extra services were put on by Irish Rail.
Supporters, well equipped with sun cream and plenty of water for the scorching hot day ahead, were in confident mood ahead of the titanic clash against Brian Cody's Cats. There were plenty of Limerick jerseys and flags on show this morning.
Fans spoke to LimerickLive reporter Nick Rabbitts about the All-Ireland final and the chances of John Kiely's men completing the three-in-a-row.
Only two years ago there were no crowds in Croke Park when Limerick defeated Waterford in the 2019 All-Ireland final due to Covid.
It is back to a full capacity Croke Park this year but will the form be as good when supporters arrive home in Colbert Station late tonight? Let's hope so.
Luimneach Abú!
