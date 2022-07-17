WATCH: Thousands gather for big screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds

THOUSANDS of people made their way to the TUS Gaelic Grounds today to cheer on the Limerick team as they took on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final.

It was the next best place to be after Croke Park as families and friends gathered in the sunshine in hope that the boys in green would make it three-in-a-row.

People travelled from all over Limerick to soak up the atmosphere and many enjoyed an ice-cream on the pitch in the build up to the match.

There was live music and a DJ set to get the crowd going before throw-in as young and old cheered and danced on what will hopefully be a historic day for the county.

John Kiely's men will take on Kilkenny in the most anticipated match of the year with the hopes of Limerick resting on the shoulders of Declan Hannon and the boys.

Limerick fans were confident that the lads would be bringing home the Liam MacCarthy, although they admitted it would be a tough game.

