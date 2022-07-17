WATCH: Ecstatic Limerick fans take to the street to Rock the Boat after historic win

GLORIOUS scenes are playing out right across the city and county as fans rejoice after the Limerick hurlers' historic three-in-a-row victory in Croke Park.

Right on the final whistle there were scenes of unadulterated joy in Kilmallock where fans performed Rock the Boat on the town's main street.

Supporters of the boys in green left public houses and homes to sit down one behind another in the middle of Lord Edward Street to take part in the traditional wedding celebration.

The Treaty men overcame Kilkenny in a mighty battle in GAA headquarters before a packed out attendance of 82,000 to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the third time in-a-row. They overcame the Cats on a scoreline of Kilkenny 2:26, Limerick 1:31.

Similar joyous scenes played out in Kilmallock following Limerick's win in 2018 when they claimed 'Liam' for the first time in 45 years.

Follow our website, Limerick Live, and our social media platforms for more reaction from the big win and see Monday’s paper for full coverage from Croke Park.