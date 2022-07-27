WATCH: Limerick City Build outlines future plans after move into former water premises

A LIMERICK city facility which offers training to disadvantaged youths has moved into new premises in a former water production factory.

Limerick City Build (LCB) has signed a 10-year lease at the former Shannon Minerals site off the Park Road, and this week, welcomed Minister of State Damien English to show off a new strategy which, it hopes, will see the number of marginalised youngsters it can help grow once more.

In its lifetime, LCB, founded by social entrepreneur Ray O’Halloran has helped 160 people into employment.

It was forced to move from the Cahill May Roberts building at Bank Place due to the construction of the Opera Centre, and subsequently moved to Grove Island. Now it has found a more permanent home.

Its manager Catherine O’Halloran said: “This new space can accommodate a lot of the new elements of training we’d hope to integrate over the coming months.”

“There are pretty exciting plans being drawn up for this building’s full use moving into 2023. What we had in the pipeline all the time was the ambition to expand our capacity in terms of the numbers we serve. There are epidemic level problems because of unemployment and the anti-social issues which accompany that,” she said.

Ms O’Halloran added: “City Build’s main purpose is to bring someone from unemployability to feeling motivated, purposeful, and they have the stamina and resilience to hold a job.”