WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Limerick farm building

FIRE CREWS are tackling a blaze at a farm building in South Limerick this afternoon.
Black smoke is billowing high into the sky near the town of Kilmallock and can be seen for miles around.
Two units have been dispatched to the scene from Kilmallock, a unit from Charleville and a unit from Rathkeale.
The first engine went out to the scene of the fire just after 2.30pm.
All are still on the scene, and are expected to be there for some time to come.
At this moment, the cause of the fire is unclear, but it comes at the same time as soaring temperatures in Limerick and across Ireland.
