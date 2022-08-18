Search

18 Aug 2022

WATCH: Smiles all-around as Limerick Dog Show returns

Cian Ó Broin

18 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

MORE THAN 3,000 people flocked to Limerick with their furry four-legged friends to mark the first in-person Limerick Dog Show in over two years.

Now Ireland's largest running dog show, the 91st All Breed Championship at the Fitzgerald's Woodlands Hotel in Adare saw 1208 dogs from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK, Sweden and as far as Israel battle it out to find the best breeds.

Anthony Kelly, Chairperson of the Limerick & District Canine Club said: "The feeling is great here. The entry here is the highest in the country. We are very pleased to get so many people out."

He said that attendee's, many fastidious breeders who travel the length and breadth of the country with their beloved pooches, are "thrilled to be back" amongst a "lovely atmosphere and feel" on the grounds.

Despite the decorous trophy cabinet on display, the real prize is for the breeder or exhibiter to win and to get the best in their breed, he informed.

"The main prize for everyone here is to get the best prize in the breed they are showing. That is the ultimate prize," he said.

John Hartigan (pictured below), lives in Adare and has been coming to the Limerick Dog Show for the last 50 years.

He is President-Elect of the Smooth Fox Terrier Association in England, the first Irishman to achieve such an accolade.

"It's a great hobby, breeding. The Limerick show is back with a bang really. It is certainly back with super entries," he told Limerick Live.

He described the grounds and facilities on offer at the Woodland's Hotel in Adare as "second to none" and "the best in the country."

"This is an excellently well organised show. I love being here," he added.

